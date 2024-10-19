Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 859.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $32.12 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

