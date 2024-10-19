Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROE opened at $31.26 on Friday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

