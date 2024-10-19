Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

