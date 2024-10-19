Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after buying an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

