Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 897 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 723,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.