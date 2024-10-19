Oppenheimer Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $148.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KKR. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.