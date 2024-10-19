Oppenheimer Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,020.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $825.00 to $1,020.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.15.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $921.80 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

