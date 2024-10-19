OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

