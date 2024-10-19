OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.