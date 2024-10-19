Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

