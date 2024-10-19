Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

