Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $398.97 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $398,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

