Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $49.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $49,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

