Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

