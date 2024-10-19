Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 107.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 115.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.