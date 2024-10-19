Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 11,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
