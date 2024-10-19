Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXSQ

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.