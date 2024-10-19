PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

