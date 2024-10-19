Pachira Investments Inc. Has $260,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $583.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.