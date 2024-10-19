Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.79.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $374.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.67. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.