Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $715.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $640.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.31 and a 200-day moving average of $559.86. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

