Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Sells $32,800.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 203,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

