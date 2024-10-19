PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

