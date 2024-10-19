PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,411. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

