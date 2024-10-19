PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

