PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PENN. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

PENN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

