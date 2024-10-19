Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

