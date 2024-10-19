Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,099,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 280,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

