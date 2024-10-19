PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Major Shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,500 Shares

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,078,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,520. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PETS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,025.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 667,946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on PetMed Express

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.