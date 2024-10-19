PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Major Shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,500 Shares

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,078,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,520. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PetMed Express Stock Performance
PETS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.71.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
