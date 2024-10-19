Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.40. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

