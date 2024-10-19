Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PM stock opened at $120.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

