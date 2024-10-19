Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.