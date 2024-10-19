Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phunware from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Phunware Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Phunware has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phunware will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

