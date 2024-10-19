Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $12.39. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 344,544 shares traded.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

