Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $33.17 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 45.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.