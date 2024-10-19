PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYPS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.59. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,998 shares in the company, valued at $875,997. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 152.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

