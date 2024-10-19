PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.