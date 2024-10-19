PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSK. TD Securities dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

