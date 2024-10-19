Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 942 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

