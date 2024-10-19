Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $259.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $259.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.