Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 366 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

