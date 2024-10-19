Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 207.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 790,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after acquiring an additional 781,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $855.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

