Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $0.95 on Friday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

