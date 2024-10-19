Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 4,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 787,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Primech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Primech
Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.
