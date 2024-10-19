Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $168.46 and last traded at $171.07. Approximately 2,466,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,663,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.28.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,774,000 after buying an additional 106,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,671,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

