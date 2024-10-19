Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s current price.

PAL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

Proficient Auto Logistics stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth about $5,220,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

