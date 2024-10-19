ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,266 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
