ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,266 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.