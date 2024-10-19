Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.
Prosus Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
