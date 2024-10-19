Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,282,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.