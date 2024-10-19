Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.