Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PWR opened at $314.27 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $316.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.86.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

